DC Circ. Orders Judge To Respond To Flynn's Bias Claims

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has given U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan 10 days to respond to former national security adviser Michael Flynn's accusations that the judge is "biased" for not allowing the government to drop charges against him. A three-judge panel asked Judge Sullivan to respond to Flynn's Tuesday petition for a writ of mandamus, which asks the appeals court to grant the U.S. Department of Justice's motion to withdraw the charges against Flynn. The panel also invited the government to weigh in on Flynn's petition within 10 days. The D.C. Circuit's order Thursday afternoon comes as Judge Sullivan has hampered the...

