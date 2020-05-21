Canon Ends Patent Fight Over Cartridges Sold On Amazon

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Canon Inc. has dropped a patent dispute in California federal court over an Amazon seller's replacement toner cartridges after the supplier agreed not to import or sell the products. The consent judgment, signed Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr., comes a little more than a year after Japan-based Canon accused LD Products Inc. of selling replacement cartridges used in Canon and HP printers that infringed several patents. LD has denied infringing Canon's patents but "wishes to conclude this litigation without further contesting infringement, validity or enforceability of any claims of the asserted patents." It is now permanently barred from...

