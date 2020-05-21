Teacher's Suit Over Topless Selfie-Inspired Firing Lives On

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Long Island public school district must face a former teacher's claims that she was unlawfully fired after her employer obtained a topless selfie that she had sent years earlier to a fellow teacher when they were dating, a New York federal judge held Thursday. U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan refused to dismiss the bulk of plaintiff Lauren Miranda's suit against the South Country Central School District — which covers an area around Bellport, New York — and its superintendent alleging that she was illegally fired because her employer obtained "a seminude picture" she took of herself and privately shared with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS