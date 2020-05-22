SEC Backs Fine For Compliance Chief Who Missed Red Flags

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told the D.C. Circuit on Thursday that a former broker-dealer compliance chief was sanctioned not for knowing about a new hire's ties to a barred broker, but for failing to investigate them "in the face of red flags." The agency is pushing back on Thaddeus J. North's bid to have the appellate court toss $45,000 in fines and other sanctions handed down by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which found in a 2013 disciplinary action that he'd failed to report a Southbridge Investment Group LLC employee's payments to a disqualified broker's firm. North contends that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS