Feds Say States Need Not Look Into Special Immigrant Status

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The federal government has recommended the U.S. Supreme Court deny a certiorari petition seeking to toss a Kentucky high court ruling that state courts do not have to investigate an immigrant minor's lawful permanent residency eligibility, saying family courts should only apply state law when making the determinations. The U.S. solicitor general made the arguments Thursday in an amicus brief submitted on the justices' invitation in a case examining the Kentucky high court's decision in the matter of Nelida Maribel Diaz Juarez, which held that family courts do not have to evaluate whether her welfare would be jeopardized if she were forced...

