SEC Urged To Establish ESG Disclosure Policies

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission advisory committee that advocates for investors on Thursday urged the SEC to establish disclosure policies regarding environmental, social and governance, or ESG, topics, arguing that more investors want reliable information on these matters before making investment and voting decisions. The ESG label can include things like a company's climate change policies, its workforce diversity practices and other policies aimed at making management accountable to shareholders. The SEC's Investor Advisory Committee at a meeting Thursday endorsed a 10-page report outlining its recommendation, saying investors will be better served by more standardized disclosures instead of the current...

