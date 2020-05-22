Lamborghini Scores $6M TM Win Against Argentine Co. Owner

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Thursday granted default judgment in favor of Lamborghini, awarding the Italian luxury automaker $6 million in damages in a trademark infringement suit against the owner of an Argentinian company accused of selling counterfeit Lamborghini merchandise. Adopting a magistrate judge's recommendation, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III entered default judgment against Jose Antonio Fernandez Garcia, one of the operators of Racing Inc., prohibiting him from marketing or selling counterfeit products that infringe Lamborghini's trademarks and declaring that he has no rights to license and sell Lamborghini-branded merchandise. Judge Ellis also awarded Lamborghini, along with its parent company...

