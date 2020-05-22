Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kan. Property Taxes Discriminatory, Railroad Cos. Tell Court

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Ad valorem property taxes assessed by the state of Kansas discriminate against railroad companies in violation of federal law, 12 railroad companies alleged in a complaint filed in a Kansas federal court.

The Kansas Department of Revenue has assessed property taxes on railroad companies at a higher rate compared with the value of the property than similarly situated commercial and industrial property, in violation of the Railroad Revitalization and Regulatory Reform Act of 1976, the companies said in a Thursday complaint.

The companies, which include BNSF Railway Co., Union Pacific/Missouri Pacific Railroad Co. and others, asked the federal court to bar...

Companies

Government Agencies

