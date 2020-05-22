Cryptoassets Emerge As New Battleground For UK Litigation

Law360, London (May 22, 2020, 8:07 PM BST) -- New anti-money laundering rules and a key decision on cryptoassets are poised to make digital currency a growing litigation battleground in the U.K. as the asset class matures. Most of the disputes in the British courts have so far centered on fraud allegations and protecting cryptoassets stolen by cybercriminals in phishing and ransomware attacks, but attorneys expect to see more litigation involving insolvencies, misselling, divorce and probate as the market evolves. "Last year we saw the maturity of cryptoassets as treated by law with the first cases to give rulings on the definition of Bitcoin as property," explained Giles Hawkins, partner...

