Feds, US Steel Reject Concerns Over Toxic Spill Settlement

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The federal government has said a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision interpreting the Clean Water Act is irrelevant to its settlement with U.S. Steel over a toxic spill that harmed Lake Michigan, arguing that an environmental group is wrong to use that decision to argue for a tougher deal. The high court's recent ruling in Count of Maui v. Hawaii Wildlife involved the CWA and its application to pollution that travels through groundwater, a situation that does not touch on the violations alleged against U.S. Steel, the federal government said Thursday. The push by the Surfrider Foundation to make the settlement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS