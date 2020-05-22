Cyprus Suit Takes Priority In Asset Manager's $52M Dispute

Law360, London (May 22, 2020, 7:03 PM BST) -- A judge in London has halted a $52 million lawsuit brought against wealth manager Pyxis Capital Management Ltd. over outstanding loan repayments, concluding there was a risk of a conflicting decision in another case filed in Cyprus. Tom Leech QC, sitting as a High Court judge, said that claims made in an English suit filed by Awendale Resources Inc. against Pyxis Capital are already before the Cypriot court. "It is my judgment that the English claim and Cypriot derivative claim are proceedings involving the same cause of action between the same parties and that the Cypriot court was first seized," Judge...

