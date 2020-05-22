Instagram Promises To Purge Fake Reviews Amid UK Scrutiny

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Instagram has become the latest online platform to promise to take down fake and misleading product reviews in response to an ongoing British investigation that has already garnered cooperation from Facebook and eBay. U.K.'s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, unveiled Instagram's commitments on Friday in tandem with an announcement that it will be continuing its efforts to purge phony reviews from major online platforms. Marking a new phase in its yearslong initiative targeting fake reviews, the authority has kicked off a formal investigation into several unidentified websites that display online reviews to see whether those platforms were working hard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS