Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Fed. Circ. Chief Urges Full Court To Clarify Alice Test

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Former Federal Circuit Chief Judge Paul Michel has urged the court he served on for two decades to clarify what he called its "starkly inconsistent" tests for determining whether a patent is invalid under Alice, throwing his support behind Customedia in a dispute with Dish Network.

In an amicus brief filed Friday, Judge Michel called on the full court to review a March panel decision that Customedia's advertising data storage patents are invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 Alice decision that abstract ideas implemented using a computer are not patent eligible unless they add an "inventive concept."

The problem with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!