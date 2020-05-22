Is The Future Of The Annual Shareholder Meeting Online?

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT) -- The coronavirus pandemic has forced a reckoning for in-person shareholder meetings. This year's necessary migration to virtual meetings could erode some of the traditional opposition to online formats, but attorneys say widespread adoption in the future isn't inevitable. The COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying stay-at-home measures overwhelmingly shifted annual shareholder meetings online this year, forcing many companies to navigate new technological and logistical challenges. By May 1, 65% of S&P 500 companies had held or said they would hold virtual meetings during the 2020 proxy season, according to a recent report from research platform Intelligize. That's roughly five times the number of those...

