Logistics Co.'s Patent App Fight Gets No Support At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit affirmed Friday that three challenges tied to the rejection of a shipping logistics company's patent applications can't be heard, as two are appealing nonfinal orders and the third is barred by the statute of limitations. A three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga rightly dismissed Odyssey Logistics and Technology Corp.'s case against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office stemming from the company's ex parte appeals. The two challenges dealing directly with Odyssey's specific patent application process are premature, while one questioning an agency regulation was filed too late, the precedential opinion states. "Odyssey brought its two...

