Ex-49ers QB Steve Young Cheers On Strong Patent System

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- In a talk Tuesday with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director, ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young extolled the agency as the bedrock of American democracy, saying anyone who loves the United States has to support the patent system. Young, who obtained his law degree from Brigham Young University in 1994 and now runs a private equity firm, spoke with USPTO Director Andrei Iancu as part of the agency's speaker series with inventors and entrepreneurs. In the hourlong discussion, he touched on the importance of the USPTO's role, the need to keep combatting counterfeiting and how to draw underrepresented groups...

