Latham-Led Medical Device Maker Prices Upsized $156M IPO

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins-led Inari Medical Inc., which makes medical devices designed to treat venous diseases, began trading on the Nasdaq on Friday after pricing an upsized $156 million initial public offering. Irvine, California-based Inari said late Thursday it plans to sell about 8.2 million shares at $19 each and that its underwriters have a 30-day option to buy an additional roughly 1.2 million units of stock at the IPO price. The offering is a jump from Inari's plans Monday to offer 7.33 million shares between $14 and $16, which would've raised $110 million at midpoint. Inari makes products designed to remove...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS