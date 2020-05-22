Austrian Manufacturer Wants Out Of Medicare Scheme Suit

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- An Austrian medical device manufacturer moved Friday to escape a neurosurgical practice's proposed class action accusing several companies of marketing an electrical nerve stimulator as reimbursable under Medicare when they were aware that it was not. Biegler GmbH urged U.S. District Judge John Younge to dismiss claims against it for its alleged role in the marketing scheme as a manufacturer, arguing that Neurosurgical Care LLC's attempt to serve the company through a hired consultant was completely ineffective. "[Neurosurgical Care] apparently hopes to effect service of process on Biegler by simply sending the complaint to a third-party located in the state of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS