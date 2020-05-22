Law Firm Succession Isn't New, So Why Is It So Hard?

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP's succession plan has been in the making for over a decade and a half, but it wasn't until December that the litigation firm finally elected two new leaders to sit alongside founder David Boies, who is now 79. However, as a firm that has long been associated with its name partners and the litigation achievements of Boies, passing on its legacy to the next generation has been no simple process. Since Nicholas Gravante Jr. and Natasha Harrison were named as co-managing partners, at least 31 partners have reportedly left for other firms, including a 15-partner group that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS