Oregon Homeowner Drops RICO Suit Over Pot Farm Stench

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal court has ended a homeowner's long-running racketeering suit over marijuana farm odors after the last of more than 220 original defendants were dismissed from the case, which named scores of entities tied to a single grower. The one-line order Thursday closed the book on a protracted court battle that roped in more than 80 cannabis companies and their representatives. The handful of defendants who refused to settle proclaimed victory over what they described as a frivolous shakedown. "This certainly feels like a win for the industry," an attorney for the defendants, Alex Tinker of Tonkon Torp LLP, told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS