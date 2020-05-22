Agentra Fights Bid To Enforce Unsigned Robocall Settlement

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Insurance company Agentra LLC told a Pennsylvania federal court not to enforce an unsigned settlement agreement, arguing that a proposed class of customers bothered by robocalls hadn't shown that there was nothing left to be negotiated. The insurer said the court couldn't enforce a settlement that hadn't been signed, and argued that the facts in the case did not match any of the precedents that the proposed class had cited in its May 8 motion to enforce the alleged $275,000 settlement of their claim that Agentra had violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by hiring a company to make unsolicited, automated...

