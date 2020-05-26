Michael Flynn Sees An Unlikely Ally In Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- As the showdown between Michael Flynn and a D.C. federal judge heats up, the president's former national security adviser has invoked the words of an unlikely source — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — to support the retired general's bid to escape prosecution. A D.C. Circuit panel has taken up is weighing Flynn's petition to override U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan and dismiss the charges against him. Judge Sullivan has hampered the Department of Justice's bid to stop prosecuting Flynn, who was charged with and pled guilty to lying to the FBI during the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference...

