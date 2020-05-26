FTC Says Payday Lenders 'Bled Consumers' Of $93M

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has sued a network of payday lenders, saying they violated a batch of lending and disclosure laws and executed unauthorized bank account debits that "bled consumers" of an estimated $93 million. The Nevada- and California-based lenders allegedly told clients upfront that they would be able to repay loans through one payment or a fixed number of payments, consisting of the principal balance and a "finance charge" made up of interest and a fee. But in actuality clients were debited repeatedly for the finance charge, in some cases resulting in charges that were many times greater than what...

