'Glee' School Copyright Fight Headed To Supreme Court

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A music company that sued the high school known for inspiring the television series "Glee" is planning a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court, where it will challenge a Ninth Circuit ruling that blasted the company for its "aggressive litigation strategy." In a motion filed Thursday, Tresona Multimedia LLC asked the Ninth Circuit court to pause the case — filed in 2016 against Burbank High School's student choir — while it appeals the scathing March ruling to the high court. That ruling dealt with an issue that "greatly affects copyright owners" and has "broad ramifications" for the music industry, the motion...

