Watergate Prosecutors Rip Flynn's Bid To Nix Case At DC Circ.

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Sixteen prosecutors who served on the Watergate Special Prosecution Force slammed former national security adviser Michael Flynn's request that the D.C. Circuit immediately decide whether the government can drop charges against him, saying it's "difficult to imagine a case more ill-suited than this for the 'drastic and extraordinary' remedy." In a brief filed Friday, the former prosecutors argued that Flynn hasn't shown he has any "clear and indisputable right" to mandamus relief and his petition should be denied, because he can always appeal U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan's ruling on the motion once it's final. The former prosecutors added that,...

