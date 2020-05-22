DOJ, Privacy Advocates Forced To Seek Surveillance Info Deal

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A D.C federal judge on Friday sent a privacy rights group and the Department of Justice back to the negotiating table over access to electronic surveillance data from U.S. attorney's offices, but sharply criticized the privacy group for filing an "absurd" catch-all request. The judge requested a joint status report by July 22. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden rejected twin efforts by the U.S. Justice Department and the Electronic Privacy Information Center to end the case in their side's favor, saying summary judgment was inappropriate at this stage. Talks could still bear fruit because so far "there's been a certain amount of talking...

