VirnetX Insists Apple Can't Restart IPR Fight Under Arthrex

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- VirnetX urged the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to dismiss assertions by Apple and Mangrove Partners that patent disputes between the companies were improperly included in the board's blanket order temporarily halting the cases until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether to take up the Arthrex decision. The internet security software and tech firm wrote in a Thursday reply brief that PTAB Chief Judge Scott Boalick appropriately halted proceedings in two cases under the Federal Circuit's October holding in Arthrex, which found that the way administrative patent judges are appointed is unconstitutional. The jointly pursued challenges to a pair of VirnetX...

