Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Full Fed. Circ. Asked To Abolish Assignor Estoppel Rule

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A California medical device company urged the full Federal Circuit to review a decision that it infringed a rival's patent covering a menstrual cramps treatment procedure, arguing that the court should abolish a doctrine barring inventors who sell their patent rights from challenging the patent's validity in district court.

In an en banc petition filed Friday, the Redwood City-based Minerva Surgical Inc. argued that the public interest in eliminating bad patents is "so strong" that there is no reason that inventors like Minerva's founder Csaba Truckai, who assigned and sold his patent rights to someone else, should be prohibited from later...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!