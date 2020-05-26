Full Fed. Circ. Asked To Abolish Assignor Estoppel Rule

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A California medical device company urged the full Federal Circuit to review a decision that it infringed a rival's patent covering a menstrual cramps treatment procedure, arguing that the court should abolish a doctrine barring inventors who sell their patent rights from challenging the patent's validity in district court. In an en banc petition filed Friday, the Redwood City-based Minerva Surgical Inc. argued that the public interest in eliminating bad patents is "so strong" that there is no reason that inventors like Minerva's founder Csaba Truckai, who assigned and sold his patent rights to someone else, should be prohibited from later...

