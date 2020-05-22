Pro Say: Will COVID-19 Shrink The Lavish BigLaw Office?

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

This Week

Ep. 151: Will COVID-19 Shrink The

Lavish BigLaw Office?



Law360 (May 22, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- COVID-19 has forced BigLaw firms to abandon their opulent offices and transform their lawyers into remote workers, pushing many firm leaders to question the enormous price they pay for high-end real estate.On this week's episode of Pro Say, Law360 Senior Reporter Brandon Lowrey joins us to break down what the post-pandemic law office might look like Each week on, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments.Also this week, we dive into a looming eviction crisis in New York City housing court, as attorneys for both tenants and landlords carefully eye a new executive order amending rules for commercial and residential evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.We also touch on a reported potential merger between Uber and Grubhub that has sparked criticism from a top House democrat, who said this week the move "marks a new low in pandemic profiteering."Finally, we end with a federal judge on the Court of International Trade who refuses to stop quoting movies in his opinions.More information about Pro Say and a full archive of previous episodes are available here . You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Googleor iHeartRadio , or just search "Law360" wherever you listen to podcasts. And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.

