Energy Co. Beats Suit Over Uranium Mine Near Grand Canyon

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A U.S. uranium producer can proceed with plans to reopen a dormant mine six miles from the Grand Canyon after a local tribe and environmental groups failed to show the federal government miscalculated the cost of the project. U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell found Friday that the U.S. Forest Service was correct in determining in 2012 that the Canyon Mine in Arizona, owned by Energy Fuels Resources Inc., has a "valid existing right" to resume operations. The Havasupai Tribe and co-plaintiffs had argued that the Forest Serviced failed to take key environmental mitigation costs into account when assessing the financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS