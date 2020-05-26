Singapore Fertilizer Co. Gets OK Of $7M Arbitral Award

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge has confirmed a $7 million arbitral award issued against a U.S. fertilizer sourcing company and its foreign affiliate following a sales contract dispute with a Singapore fertilizer manufacturer. U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren found Friday that Kansas limited liability company AVAgro LLC's foreign affiliate, a Lithuanian corporation called UAB AVAgro, was the entity that initially sought arbitration over disputes with Singapore firm Dreymoor Fertilizers Overseas Pte. Ltd. In addition, the judge ruled, the New York Convention applies despite AVAgro's claims to the contrary, and the agreement to arbitrate and the arbitral award were properly submitted....

