Okla. Oil Co. Says It Doesn't Owe $3.5M In Drilling Fight

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma oil and natural gas company says it doesn't owe $3.5 million to a drilling company it leased mineral rights to because the company never actually got a well up and running during a three-year contract that expired in January. Oil and gas exploration company Monticello Investments LLC says drilling company TPR Midcontinent LLC lost its lease rights because it didn't set up key well infrastructure until after the lease's primary term expired, even though it did drill a well last year. Monticello asked an Oklahoma federal judge on Friday to throw out part of TPR's lawsuit seeking to recoup...

