Judge Taps Kavanaugh's Atty To Fight Flynn's Dismissal Bid

Law360, Washington (May 24, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge overseeing Michael Flynn's prosecution has hired a high-powered trial attorney to defend his decision to examine the government's request to toss the case, a person familiar with the hiring told Law360 Sunday. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's retention of Beth Wilkinson, a co-founder of the D.C.-based litigation boutique Wilkinson Walsh & Eskovitz LLP, is the latest in a number of twists in Flynn's politically-charged criminal case that have followed the U.S. Department of Justice's May 7 decision to drop the prosecution. Wilkinson represented now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his contentious confirmation hearings in 2018, during which he battled allegations of sexual assault. ...

