Consultant, Exec Hit With Costs For EY Report Privilege Fight

Law360, London (May 26, 2020, 6:53 PM BST) -- A former executive and a consultant being sued for £19 million ($23.4 million) over the collapse of a biofuels company were ordered Tuesday to pay for their failed bid to obtain an EY report that calculated the company's potential value before it was sold. Judge Milwyn Jarman has ordered Desmond Reeves, a former director at collapsed energy technology developer TMO Renewables Ltd., and consultant Maxwell Audley to pay £45,000 while a detailed assessment of how much TMO spent fighting their application for the document is carried out. The costs followed Judge Jarman's decision on April 8 allowing an appeal from TMO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS