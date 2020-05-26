Jailed Brit Ducks Bank's Knock-Out Blow Over $430M Debt

Law360, London (May 26, 2020, 3:02 PM BST) -- A judge said Tuesday that he wants more evidence on Dubai criminal law before he rules on whether a jailed British expat can fight a $430 million fraud judgment in England, saying it is too early to decide whether his case is hopeless. Christopher Hancock QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court in London, refused to throw out Charles Ridley's attempt to prevent the Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC from enforcing the judgment against him in the Gulf state, where he has been in prison since 2011. The judge decided he needs more information following conflicting reports on international law....

