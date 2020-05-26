Trump Presses Court To Reject Monument Cut Challenges

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 1:31 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has urged a D.C. federal judge to grant its motions for summary judgment fighting back against Native American tribes' and environmental groups' claims that the president didn't have the authority to scale back the size of two Utah national monuments. Two sets of consolidated cases challenge President Donald Trump's 2017 proclamations that reduced the size of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments, but the president and federal government maintain he was entitled to do so under the Antiquities Act, according to briefs filed Friday. According to the administration, the power delegated by Congress in the act allows...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS