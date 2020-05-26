Simpson Guides Aquiline To $2B Financial Services Fund

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 10:51 AM EDT) -- Financial services-focused private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners LLC, advised by Simpson Thacher, said Tuesday that it has wrapped up its fourth fund following an upsized funding round that brought in more than $2 billion from limited partners. The fund, called Aquiline Financial Services Fund IV LP, shot past its original target of $1.5 billion before closing with more than $2 billion in tow, according to a statement. The new fund will follow in the footsteps of previous Aquiline Capital funds by targeting companies within the financial technology, insurance, investment management, business services, credit and health care subsectors of the global...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS