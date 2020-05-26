Willkie Reps In German Fintech Co.'s $20M Funding Round

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Treasury Intelligence Solutions, a German financial technology company, said Tuesday it raised $20 million in a financing round led by an affiliate of Aquiline Capital Partners that was represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Founded in Walldorf, Germany, Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH, or TIS, said in a statement it would use proceeds from the funding to continue developing its corporate transactions software, as well as expand in Europe and the United States. "We are proud to have Aquiline on board alongside our existing investors," Jörg Wiemer, TIS' CEO and co-founder, said in the statement. "More than ever, companies who operate globally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS