GE Denied Docs Linked To HMRC's Proposed Fraud Claims

Law360, London (May 26, 2020, 9:13 PM BST) -- A judge on Tuesday refused to let General Electric get an early look at documents connected to potential fraud allegations from the U.K.'s tax authority over information that subsidiaries of the multinational company provided to get tax relief for overseas investment. High Court Deputy Master Gordon Nurse said it was premature for GE to be asking for the disclosure since the court had yet to decide on the application from HM Revenue and Customs to amend its suit, which is scheduled to be heard in early July. The proposed amendments include allegations that several GE subsidiaries made fraudulent misrepresentations to the...

