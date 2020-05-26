Medical Co. To Buy Solara, ActivStyle Suppliers For $487M

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A U.S. home medical equipment company announced plans Tuesday to purchase the country's largest independent distributor of blood sugar monitors and another medical equipment business for a total of $487 million. Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based AdaptHealth Corp. said in a statement that it will purchase Solara Medical Supplies LLC for $425 million and ActivStyle Inc. for $62 million in cash. AdaptHealth will issue $62.5 million in common stock to the owners of San Diego-based Solara, the largest U.S. independent distributor of blood sugar monitors, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Solara's owners, which include private equity firm...

