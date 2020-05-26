Bolt Raises $110M To Drive Post-Pandemic Recovery

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Bolt, a Europe-based Uber rival, said Tuesday it had raised €100 million ($110 million) to drive post-pandemic growth across its ride-hailing, food delivery and business delivery units. Bolt Technology OÜ, which is headquartered in Estonia, said the financing came from Naya Capital Management UK Ltd., an investment manager founded by hedge fund investor Masroor Siddiqui. Bolt currently operates in its ride-hailing service in more than 150 cities across Europe and Africa, and offers food delivery in 12 countries, according to its website. It also has "micro-mobility" offerings such as electric scooters and recently launched a business delivery unit to enable companies...

