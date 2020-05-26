Tyson Asks To Be Named Victor In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Tyson Chicken is asking to be declared the winner in a battle with a flock of chicken farmers who have accused the company of flouting antitrust laws by using a secretive tournament-style process to decide who gets paid what. The antitrust law that governs the meat industry requires the chicken growers to show that competition as a whole was harmed by the poultry giant's tournament-style system — injury to the farmers themselves is not enough, Tyson Chicken Inc. told a Kentucky federal court Friday. Nearly a century old, the Packers and Stockyards Act is aimed at keeping competition on an even...

