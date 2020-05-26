DNA Engineering Co. Codexis Sues Rival For TM Infringement

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Protein engineering company Codexis Inc. hit its rival Codex DNA Inc. with a trademark infringement suit Friday in California federal court, alleging Codex DNA is using a "virtually identical" name to sell similar services in the field of synthetic DNA. Until recently, Codex DNA operated under the name SGI-DNA, according to the complaint, but in April the company rebranded to market products and services used to create synthetic genes for a variety of uses, which overlap with Codexis' products. Despite Codexis having owned and used the "Codexis" and "Codex" marks for at least 13 years, the company said Codex DNA decided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS