HKIAC Taps Debevoise, Temple Chambers Arbitration Pros

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The co-chair of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP's international dispute resolution group and a former Hong Kong justice secretary have been elected to serve as co-chairs of the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre. Debevoise partner David W. Rivkin and the Hong Kong-based Temple Chambers arbitrator, mediator and barrister Rimsky Yuen SC were elected to their new posts by the HKIAC's council and will begin their three-year terms on June 15. They will succeed Matthew Gearing QC, the global co-head of Allen & Overy LLP's international arbitration group. Both men said they intend to work hard to ensure that the HKIAC remains one...

