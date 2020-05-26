Immigrant Doctor Says Merck Can't Nix Suit Over Revoked Job

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A doctor with a student visa argued Monday that Merck can't slip her claim that it rescinded a job offer because it had failed to look into her visa status, saying it hadn't proven the recruiter who told her she "should be OK" had quit before the conversation supposedly took place. Merck & Co. Inc. had asked a Pennsylvania federal court to reconsider its April 27 denial of the drug company's motion for summary judgment, arguing the ruling rested on the faulty conclusion that the recruiter who interviewed Indian national Saswati Chand was the same one who incorrectly said she wouldn't have any problems...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS