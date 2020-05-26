Justices Won't Review Oil Survey Data Infringement Row

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to consider a dispute over the alleged infringement of copyrighted seismic data brought by a Canadian oil exploration company against its U.S. competitor. The high court refused to disturb the Fifth Circuit's September decision that Calgary, Alberta-based Geophysical Service Inc. gave Canadian regulators an implied license to distribute its report when it agreed to submit seismic data to the regulators to secure a surveying permit. The ruling shut down Geophysical's bid to sue TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. for copyright infringement for obtaining and using the data well more than a decade after it was passed along...

