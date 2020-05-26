High Court Won't Review Nonconsensual Ch. 11 Releases

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said it won't review a Third Circuit decision that allowed the 2015 confirmation of a troubled laboratory company's Chapter 11 plan over opposition from creditors that argued the plan unconstitutionally released key parties from damage claims without creditor consent. The high court denied a bid to review the precedential opinion handed down in December by a three-judge Third Circuit panel that found U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein acted within her authority when she confirmed broad, nonconsensual liability releases in Millennium Lab Holdings II LLC's reorganization after finding them essential to the debtor's reorganization. Certain creditors...

