Grant Thornton Avoids Scottish $905K Bad Tax Advice Claim

Law360, London (May 27, 2020, 1:25 AM BST) -- Grant Thornton's U.K. business doesn't owe a Scottish auto dealer almost £734,000 ($905,000) for not notifying the dealer that selling his business would trigger capital gains tax he could have avoided, a Scottish court ruled. The firm, Grant Thornton UK LLP, met its duty in its contract with the taxpayer, Hugh McMahon, to provide tax compliance services, Scotland's Outer House, Court of Session, said in its decision Monday. The contract did not require it to anticipate tax scenarios McMahon did not tell them about, such as the capital gains consequences of selling his dealership, according to the court. McMahon owned his...

