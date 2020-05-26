Insitro Announces $143 Million Raised In Series B Financing

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Insitro Inc., which operates a drug discovery and development platform that uses machine learning to compile biological data and predict human clinical outcomes, said Tuesday it has secured $143 million from a group of private investors led by Andreessen Horowitz. The Series B round also included participation from new insitro investors Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, funds associated with T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. and funds managed by BlackRock, Casdin Capital, HOF Capital and WuXi AppTec's Corporate Venture Fund, according to a statement. Existing insitro investors also contributed to the round, including the likes of ARCH Venture Partners, Foresite Capital, GV,...

