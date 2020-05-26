4th Circ. Says Senior Care Center Owed Coverage Of FCA Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday that StarStone Specialty Insurance Co. must cover a North Carolina nursing home operator's costs to successfully defend against a $60 million False Claims Act lawsuit alleging it engaged in billing fraud, reversing a North Carolina federal judge's order. In a 2-1 decision, the appeals panel upended U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles' October 2018 ruling that StarStone had no obligation to cover Affinity Living Group LLC's legal costs in the underlying FCA action filed by relator Stephen Gugenheim. Hickory, North Carolina-based Affinity's umbrella professional liability policy with StarStone extended coverage for damages tied to...

